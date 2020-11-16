Spokane Co. sees highest-ever COVID spike over the weekend; nearly 1,000 people test positive

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has passed another gruesome milestone as 942 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Data from the Spokane Regional Health District shows that 425 people tested positive on Saturday, 300 on Sunday and another 217 heading into Monday. Saturday’s spike is the single highest surge in COVID-19 cases during the pandemic—last weekend saw a spike of 712 cases, the highest at that time.

As it stands, 13,040 people have contracted the virus, and 81 people are currently hospitalized.

This comes as Governor Inslee announced new, sweeping guidelines as COVID cases surge statewide—and nationwide—with Thanksgiving just a week away, and other major holidays only a month out. The Health District said these restrictions will be “critical” to curbing what they describe as an exponential growth in coronavirus cases in the county, as area hospitals sit at around 60-percent capacity while North Idaho healthcare providers have had to start sending patients across the border due to bed shortages.

