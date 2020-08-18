Spokane Co. sees fewest daily COVID-19 infections in months

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is nearing 5,000 COVID-19 infections, but the daily rate has slowly dropped to levels not seen since June.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, 18 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday—the lowest number of daily cases since June 21. Overall, 4,869 people have tested positive for the virus and 105 have died—though the State Department of Health reports 114 deaths.

Along with that, the county’s positivity rate, also known as R-number or R-naught, has declined as well, dropping from over 200 to just under 170. Health officials recommend that in-person teaching only resumes when that number drops below 75.

Another factoid from @WADeptHealth: Spokane Co's incidence rate was 200+ at the end of last week. See where it is now. (Note: health experts want less than 75 before in-person teaching resumes.) Also, the state is changing the way it's recording tests, so know that. pic.twitter.com/Wea82W41kV — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) August 18, 2020

This comes after several record spikes of infections over the course of July, and a statewide mask mandate meant to curb those numbers.

Currently, 47 people are hospitalized, 34 of whom are Spokane residents.

