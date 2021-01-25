Spokane Co. sees fewest COVID infections since late October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County on Monday had the fewest COVID-19 infections since late October.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 63 new cases, the fewest since October 26 when 50 people tested positive for the virus. Shortly after then, infections started spiraling up nationwide.

As of Monday, 32,965 people have contracted the coronavirus in Spokane County, and 478 people have died.

Currently, 105 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.