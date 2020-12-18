Spokane Co. sees another record COVID spike, following slow decline

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a recent lull in COVID-19, infections surged back to near record-highs once again with 575 testing positive for the virus on Thursday.

The last spike was on December 8, where 686 were diagnosed with the coronavirus in a single day. Since then, and in the midst of concerns of an expected surge following Thanksgiving, cases were dwindling day by day — 407 on December 12, 307 the next day, then 285, 225 and a recent record-low on Wednesday with just 129 cases.

Thursday marks the second-highest day of infections in Spokane County since the pandemic started.

“COVID-19 case numbers can fluctuate for numerous reasons. Many factors such as data reports from providers and staffing availability can cause what appear to be day-to-day inconsistencies,” reads a release from the Spokane Regional Health District. “SRHD disease investigators recommend evaluating trending data over two to three weeks rather than day-to-day case numbers to understand the local COVID-19 situation. ”

RELATED: Daily COVID-19 cases hit record high in Spokane Co. with nearly 700 people testing positive

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.