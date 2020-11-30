Spokane Co. sees 849 COVID cases this weekend ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has seen 849 new COVID-19 cases since Friday—the first weekend since October without a record-breaking surge, though an expected wave of infections from Thanksgiving gatherings could make this just a short reprieve.

Three people have died from COVID since Friday.

The Spokane Regional Health District reports that between 250-300 people are contracting the virus every day; in total, 17,207 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 262 people have died.

This weekend’s 849 cases are a drop from the prior weekend’s 1,027, but health officials have been long anticipating another surge in cases after Thanksgiving.

Providence Health says they are “concerned about a significant bump in cases and those needing hospitalization following the Thanksgiving holiday.” The healthcare provider says they observed similar trends after Halloween and Labor Day — but staffing and capacity was not at a “concerning level” yet.

