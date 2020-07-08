Spokane Co. sees 58 people test positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reports that 58 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 1,846 people have tested positive, 40 people have died and 149 have been hospitalized.

Daily infections spiked on Sunday when 98 people tested positive for the coronavirus, which County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz attributes to community spread.

