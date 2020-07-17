Spokane Co. reports highest single-day increase with 134 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death since Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District on Friday reported its largest 24-hour total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the SRHD, 134 people have been diagnosed with the virus and one person in their 60s has died since Thursday. Twenty eight people are currently hospitalized.

Within the last week, nine percent of all cases have been confirmed positive. The state is looking for that number to be closer to two percent.

The latest rise in cases and the week’s total cases can be connected to the Fourth of July weekend, considering it has been two weeks since the holiday. There is a current lag in testing and results are taking 10 days to be returned.

Testing data is rapidly increasing in the county with 38,000 tests have been completed up until this point; six percent of those have been positive.

The rate of hospitalizations will be important to monitor in the coming days.

