Spokane Co prosecutor calls allegations of racism in his office ‘baseless’ despite wife’s racist comments online

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell called a last-minute news conference Friday to defend his office against what he called ‘baseless’ allegations of racism by his office.

Haskell’s public claims come two weeks after The Inlander exposed racist comments made by Haskell’s wife on the website Gab.

After the report surfaced, Haskell apologized for his wife’s comments and distanced himself from her views.

Haskell did not speak publicly about the allegations, though, until Friday.

Friday, he called her comments “racist and reprehensible.”

This comes one day after the Seattle Times reported on the debacle. In that story, a UW professor said this was an unprecedented situation and “creates a fundamental appearance of fairness issue.”

In his news conference, Haskell took umbrage with what he called the innuendo surrounding this situation and allegations that the prosecutor’s office was not properly handling cases and defendants because of race.

“Innuendo is not evidence,” he said.

Haskell said the situation has caused pain among the employees in his office.

“I want to tell you how much pain this has caused. My employees aren’t sure what’s going to happen next,” said Haskell. “I tell them ‘hold their heads up high’ because they’re doing the right things.”

Haskell said the pain in this community has been measurable, “and I apologize for that.”

Haskell also discussed reporting that claimed racial disparities in the jail existed before he took office in 2015.

“I’m not responsible for the disparities, but I’m willing to have a discussion about them,” he said.

When asked if he thinks his wife is racist, Haskell says he doesn’t think she is. He says he’s known her for 30 years and while the comments could lead people to believe she is racist, he doesn’t think that she is.

He did say that if a deputy prosecutor in his office made these comments, they would be terminated but “that is not a marital relationship.”

