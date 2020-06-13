Spokane Co. not ready for Phase 3, Mayor Woodward to discuss requirements with Inslee Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash.– Phase 3 offers an exciting step forward.

Many of us are anxious to get back into gyms and pools or for restaurants to expand their capacity to 75 percent.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said she has spoken to several business owners who are struggling now and need phase 3 to survive.

But, that can’t happen until local health numbers come down.

“Positive cases spiked, of course we knew that was going to happen as we test more and contact trace more,” Woodward said. “The good thing is we’re not seeing the community spread that I know health officials are very concerned about.”

The requirements for phase 3 are shown below.

There are currently twice as many new cases in the county than the state would like to see.

Mayor Woodward said she’s talking to Gov. Inlsee about easing those requirements Saturday, because they believe there is minimal community spread and other health data lines up well.

You’ll see in that photo, Spokane County hospitals are in good shape with just eight COVID-19 patients needing emergency care.

Testing is the other key factor, but the county is struggling to meet that requirement.

Last week, nearly eight percent of COVID-19 tests in the county came back positive. The goal is for that number to be under two percent.

Overall in this pandemic, the county’s positive test rate is sitting around 3.7 percent according to Dr. Bob Lutz of Spokane Regional Health.

The county is going to need more broad testing to get closer to that state requirement, but right now, only people who have been exposed to the virus or are symptomatic can be tested.

COVID-19 could be spreading at these Black Lives Matter protests in the county, but Woodward is encouraged with how people are protecting themselves there.

“We’re seeing thousands of people congregate together,” Woodward said. “I was very encouraged by social distancing, I was seeing more of that last week and seeing more people wearing masks.”

So far, new numbers from Thursday and Friday show just 15 more confirmed cases. If that trend continues, then it could be a sign that COVID-19 is not spreading as much in the community, despite thousands of people attending those protests.

We’ll know if that’s truly the case in the coming days as more people get tested.

