Spokane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office relocating to new facility

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners unveiled a new 24,000 square foot Medical Examiner’s facility on Tuesday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has been based out of Providence Holy Family Hospital.

You’ll soon find it on South Spokane St, at the edge of the University District, east of downtown.

The office is scheduled to move in June 29.

