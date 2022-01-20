Spokane Co. man who claimed wife died by suicide now charged with her death

SPOKANE, Wash.– A man who claimed his wife died by suicide is now charged with her death.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office say it started at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when they got a call from Dean Ayers, 55, who said his wife shot herself in the head. Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Detectives said as they talked with Ayer and started to look at the evidence, there were several inconsistencies. Those inconsistencies led investigators to suspect the woman didn’t commit suicide like they had been told. So, deputies and Major Crimes Detectives started looking into it as a suspicious death.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy was done and the results helped the lead investigator develop probable cause to arrest Ayers for second-degree murder.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

