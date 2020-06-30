Spokane Co. Library District sees thousands of customers in one month of curbside service

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Curbside pick-up has been the new norm at the Spokane County Library District for almost a month now.

They say it’s been extremely successful, especially after three months of no library book services at all.

Across the 11 branches, there have been 7,000 customers, 25,000 books put on hold and 27,000 books checked out altogether.

If you’re looking to check out a book this summer, just go on their website, download the app or call the Spokane County Library District to put an item on hold.

RELATED: Spokane County Library District open for curbside service

“It’s that time of year that people are trying to get some of that summer reading in and they’ve got the kids at home and are looking for things to do. Books have always been a part of that as well as the DVDs and books on CD,” said Operations Director for the Spokane Co. Library District Doug Stumbough.

The Spokane Co. Library District is also working on plans to create a safe environment should Spokane County progress into Phase 3 of Safe Start.

This would include social distancing protocols throughout the book aisles, plexi-glass at checkout and even limiting how many people could be in the library at one time.

If you’re not yet comfortable checking out books, there are virtual summer reading programs available online now.

READ: Spokane County sees highest 24-hour rise with 79 new COVID-19 cases

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.