Spokane Co. Library District offering programs to help people discuss race inequity

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane County Library District is offering two programs to help people discuss race inequity.

The first program is for adults and people who work with children. The course will go over how to talk about racial inequality with the children in their lives.

The second program is for teenagers and is a three-part book discussion of the story “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. The story is about two teens — one Black and one white — who grapple with the repercussions of a single violent act that leaves their school, community and country bitterly divided by racial tension.

Both courses will be held online in September.

Talking about Race with Kids is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16 from 7-8 p.m. and the Teen Book Discussion will take place on Wednesdays from September 23 to October 7 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

To register, click here.

