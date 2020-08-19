Spokane Co. is slowly flattening the curve, according to Health District

SPOKANE, Wash. — A situation report from the Spokane Regional Health District says that the county is ‘flattening the curve’ of COVID-19 infections.

The county’s rate of new cases per 100,000 people has dropped from 223 to 168 in just two weeks. According to County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, the public’s mask usage has largely contributed to that decline. With that drop, contact tracing has become much more manageable.

Testing remains as frequent as it was just weeks ago, Dr. Lutz notes, so this decline is not due to a lack of testing.

According to the situation report, however, hospitalizations are still high, and there has been a recent uptick in older patients succumbing to the coronavirus.

Dr. Lutz says this is a combination of long-term care facilities and old age.

Health officials say they are “cautiously optimistic,” but encourage people to continue following safety measures and not gathering in large groups in areas like parks, golf courses or lakes.

Dr. Lutz says one of the major concerns is that Spokane residents are continuously traveling to less restrictive areas and not following these precautions, “potentially spreading the disease to other areas or bringing it back.”

At the time of the report’s publication, Spokane County was still averaging 93 cases per day. On Tuesday, the Health District reported the fewest new daily cases since mid-June.

Even so, the Health District is taking new steps to bolster contract tracing and health care efforts.

The report shows that the Spokane area is still well-equipped with space and supplies for hospitalizations. Additionally, several new ‘Isolation Facilities’ have become available for patients needing to quarantine—the Health District says they completed a walk-through of Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, which will be training staff this month to prepare for opening in September.

Salvation Army is also managing a new COVID shelter with help from the mobile triage unit.

Lastly, the Health District has identified several areas that need attention—social/emotional and mental health resources for child care, addressing COVID-19 impacts in smaller communities like Marshall, planning for mass vaccination if a treatment is discovered and continuing to provide public updates.

