Spokane Co. Health Officer: ‘Some degree of community spread is occurring’

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz on Monday expressed concern about community spread of COVID-19 in Spokane County.

The latest data from the Spokane Regional Health District show the county has seen 841 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a rise from the 802 reported on Friday. Nine people are currently hospitalized, with eight of those people being treated in the ICU.

Lutz said the majority of new cases can be attributed to smaller outbreaks at work facilities, but not all.

“There are however, some concerning notes out there, that suggest to me that some degree of community spread is occurring,” Lutz said.

Lutz said the data show more than 300 of the county’s cases are linked to people between the ages of 20 and 39.

“These are young people. These are young people who may not have a lot of symptoms, young people who may be working because they’ve been deemed essential,” Lutz said. “They’re in a younger demographic and maybe they’re getting COVID-19 because they’re feeling as if ‘Well, we don’t see it. I’m not having significant symptoms,’ and therefore may be not following all of the recommendations.”

Lutz said Spokane County has seen an increase of 350 confirmed cases in the last three weeks; something he said is “not a good note.”

A portion of the increase, Lutz said, can be attributed to an increase in testing across the county; there have been about 6,000 tests completed in the past three weeks, which is about 2,000 more tests than were completed in the three weeks prior to Memorial Day.

Lutz said that while testing has increased, it is important to look at the hospitalization rate, which has also increased since Memorial Day.

“That’s not a good sign for me,” Lutz said.

When asked if the recent protests and gatherings in downtown Spokane could be linked to the increase in cases, Lutz said no.

“Encouragingly, however, at least locally, we’ve not seen any cases that we can relate to those protests.”

Lutz said the county will not be ready to move into phase 3 until the metrics and data show that it is safe to do so.

