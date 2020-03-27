Spokane Co. Health Officer: 83 COVID-19 cases reported, largely a function of more testing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District officer Dr. Bob Lutz said there are 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County, a number he says is largely a function of more testing.

“We often see this rise very quickly at the beginning of an outbreak,” he said.

Lutz said it can be expected that numbers will continue to rise with more testing, then eventually level off. At this time, hospital capacity has not been taxed, which Lutz said is encouraging.

New projections from HealthData.org show that Washington will likely reach its peak on April 19, with the virus on a slow projection downward through the beginning of July.

Lutz said it is important to not only stay home in order to stay healthy, but to save lives.

