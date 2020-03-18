Spokane Co. has five confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Dept. of Health

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County now has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health.

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed a new positive case in Spokane County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to five.

Spokane Regional Health District is currently identifying and reaching out to anyone who may have had contact with the person, and they will be monitored for illness.

The District stresses the importance of social distancing and keeping track of symptoms, including coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

