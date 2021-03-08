Spokane Co. golf courses begin to reopen with COVID safety measures

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Dust off those golf clubs! Golf courses in Spokane County are starting to open back up. Like many other things in our lives, things will be different because of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 protocols from last year are pretty similar to this year. This time around, head golf pros feel more confident about the guidelines in place.

“It took a little bit to get used to, but with the cooperation of our customers we made it through,” said Steve Nelke, Head Golf Pro at Latah Creek. “We’re trying to take all the precautions we can to make sure that people can social distance.”

Face masks are required when you go inside. Social distancing needs to be followed no matter where you go on the course.

As far as golf carts go — it’s slightly different than the beginning of last season. In Phase 2, Nelke says two people from two different households can be in one cart. However, they both need to wear a mask.

“If you’re comfortable, then you can share a cart, but if you don’t want to share a cart with somebody then you certainly have that option,” Nelke said.

There can only be groups of four right now. This is something golf courses hope will expand if and when Phase 3 is developed.

“I think that’s a large component of what we want to see change going forward is to be able to have larger groups at the golf course,” said Kit DeAndre, Head Golf Pro at Liberty Lake Golf Course.

Both golf pros said courses had to miss out on tournaments last season because of the cap on gathering sizes. At Latah Creek, Nelke said they couldn’t have shotgun starts last year.

Don’t forget, if you decide to eat inside, indoor dining is only at 25% capacity right now.

As far as the staff goes, they must keep up with cleaning to keep everyone safe.

“We’re just doing everything we can to make people feel comfortable, so it’s more of a continuation of what we had going last year,” Nelke said.

Liberty Lake Golf Course is open now. As for Latah Creek and Meadow Wood Golf Course — both of those locations open on March 12.

Many courses will allow you to walk in to practice at the driving range. However, it’s best to give your local golf course a call first.

