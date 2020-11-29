Spokane Co. firefighters rescue hiker who fell, fractured leg in Dishman Hills

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County firefighters rescued a hiker who fell and fractured their leg while taking a stroll through Dishman Hills.

According to Spokane County Fire District 8, fire and medical personnel are on scene stabilizing the person.

The person was hiking along Iller Creek and fell, fracturing their leg.

11/29/20 Trail rescue Iller Creek/Dishman Hills. @SCFD8 Fire/Medics on scene stabilizing a patient slipped with leg fracture pic.twitter.com/pDzpPljTU3 — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) November 29, 2020

