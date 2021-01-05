Spokane Co. Emergency Management looking for volunteers if COVID spread worsens

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — In case the COVID-19 situation gets worse in Eastern Washington, Spokane County is expanding a team to help.

It’s called the Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington. The team was established in 2003 and is used to help when there is a local, regional or national emergency or disaster.

Spokane County Emergency Management says it’s looking for volunteers to help in case the coronavirus further strains health care systems.

The agency says this is a “preparatory step” with the help of local health care and other health partners to help find more volunteers.

Volunteers could see themselves helping with vaccinations, community outreach and education and making sure medical staff have what they need to continue working.

“Volunteers are given the opportunity to engage in local health-related programs, such as vaccination clinics, suicide prevention programs, personal & family preparedness education, and community events like Bloomsday, that help build community resilience and volunteer skills,” a press release said.

Volunteers the team is looking for includes people who are doctors, registered nurses, mental health professionals, law enforcement and people without a medical background.

The program is funded with money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Reponses.

Click here to learn how to apply to become a volunteer and the qualifications the team is looking for.

