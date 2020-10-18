Spokane Co. deputies investigating shooting near 55th and Regal, shooter on the run

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting near 55th Avenue and Regal Street on the South Hill.

Deputies say a man was shot on 55th and Regal, then continued down to Crestline before getting help. The man has been taken to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Deputies tell 4 News Now that no officers were involved in the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no one is in custody.

4 News Now is on scene working to find more information.

This is a developing story.

