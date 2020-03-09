Spokane Co. deputies investigate shooting at Spokane Valley apartment complex

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Police are responding to a reported shooting at the King’s Apartment Complex in Spokane Valley.

The apartment complex is near Pines and Cataldo, and the area is currently taped off.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says that they initially responded to a domestic violence call—they reported that a man was abusing his girlfriend and a two-year-old girl. Deputies that responded to the scene say that the suspect was surrounded by weapons.

The suspect is currently in the hospital, and no deputies were injured.

#BREAKING: Big police response in Spokane Valley near the corner of Pines and Cataldo. Working to get information. I’ll update when I confirm details. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/l77BQpEcaY — Taylor Graham (@TaylorKXLY) March 9, 2020

For anyone suffering through domestic violence, or wants to provide help to others who are, there are several resources available:

YWCA : (509) 326-1190

: (509) 326-1190 Lutheran Community Services : (509) 624-7273

: (509) 624-7273 Safe Passage : (208) 664-9303

: (208) 664-9303 Idaho Legal Aid Services: 1-800-500-2980 or 667-9559 in the Coeur d’Alene area

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.