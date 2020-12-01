Spokane Co. daily COVID cases climb as additional 327 people test positive

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 327 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County, health officials reported Tuesday.

There are now 17,528 people who have tested positive for the virus in Spokane since the start of the pandemic. The county’s two-week case rate sits at just over 828 per every 100,000 people.

As cases climb in Spokane, the virus continues to wreak havoc on other Washington counties, as well. Twelve people have died from COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Okanogan County, where more than 50 residents and staff have tested positive.

Also on Tuesday, the Benton County Coroner confirmed a 15-year-old girl died from COVID-19 complications.

