Spokane Co. coronavirus cases climb ahead of the holiday with 418 more people testing positive

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Spokane County ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Another 418 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, and 251 people in the county have died.

The continued rise in cases is consistent with the fall surge health officials have warned about. Spokane saw its highest daily case spike so far this Monday when 505 people tested positive in one day.

Health officials fear those cases will only continue to rise if people gather for Thanksgiving. Governor Inslee issued a travel advisory earlier this month, and has asked to everyone to avoid large gatherings and traveling to see loved ones in order to stop the spread.

