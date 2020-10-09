Spokane Co. considering reversing recently eased COVID restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced the loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, but Spokane County is considering reversing that move due to a recent spike in cases.

“The timing couldn’t have been worse to relax a lot of these restrictions while our incidence rate is going the opposite direction,” said Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Lutz said Washington is in the moderate range for COVID-19 infections, but Spokane County is an “outlier,” seeing a spike much worse than any other county.

“I think there was a need to relax some of those restrictions. It just came at a really bad time for Spokane County,” Lutz said.

Younger people are still driving the spike in cases locally. More than 400 of Spokane’s 737 cases in the last eight days have been diagnosed in people ages 10-39 years old.

“I’m very concerned about asymptomatic individuals,” Lutz said. “They have no idea they could be transmitting it to other people.”

All that said, Spokane County’s hospitals have done alright managing patients and are not overwhelmed; 60 percent of the county’s hospital beds are being used right now and three percent of those are for COVID patients.

In the last month, 36 Spokane County residents have died from the virus and 175 total since April.

Some of those cases and deaths stem from long-term care facilities in the county, but Lutz said those are considered “contained.”

He said he is more concerned about the prevalence of the virus in workplaces, gatherings and schools.

“Lots of little fires. There’s no specific sector,” Lutz said.

Lutz said the next few weeks will be critical for Spokane County, especially with flu season nearly here. He said the county has to do better with masking up and social distancing.

“Without doing so, we’re going to be challenged, and it may require us to really sort of clamp down a bit,” Lutz said.

