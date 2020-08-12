Spokane Co. Commissioners propose voluntary early retirement program amid possible budget cuts

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners is considering creating a voluntary early retirement program.

It comes as the County faces possible budget cuts due to how coronavirus has impacted the economy.

Eligible employees have to be at least 60 years old with a minimum of five years of continuous county employment. Otherwise, employees can be of any age, but must have 25 years of continuous county employment.

They’d have to retire from their position between August 25 and January 30 of next year.

If their application is approved, anyone with five to ten years of service with the county will get a lump sum payment of $10,000 into a health reimbursement account.

Employees with 11 years of employment or more could get the lump sum payment of $10,000, plus an additional $1,000 each year, up to $20,000.

READ: ‘It’s very painful, it’s very difficult’: SCC and SFCC to furlough staff, cut $11 million from budget

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.