Summer season at Northside, Southside Aquatic Centers canceled over COVID-19

Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has canceled the 2020 season at the Northside and Southside Aquatic Centers over COVID-19 concerns.

The County Board of Commissioners says that both facilities will remain closed; they say that Department of Health requirements would limit visitor numbers by as much as 90 percent.

In the meantime, the Board says they will continue renovating the aquatic parks.

“While this is certainly not an ideal situation as we enter the summer months, we have made this difficult decision based on the fact that our top priority is the safety of our employees and guests,” said Spokane County Parks, Rec & Golf director Doug Chase. “We will continue to monitor the situation and work diligently to make sure our aquatic facilities are safe, fun, and well-maintained places for our community to recreate for many years to come. We hope the community will understand why we made this difficult decision and consider joining us in 2021.”

