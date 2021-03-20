Spokane Clean Team to begin sanitizing downtown railroad viaducts on a regular basis

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown railroad viaducts will get a deep spring cleaning from Spokane’s Clean Team next week.

The Clean Team operates within the city’s Business Improvement District, managed by the Downtown Spokane Partnership. While crews already perform litter control on a regular basis under the viaducts, they plan to power wash and sanitize all 14 on a rotating basis, beginning this year.

“Between road grime, drainage from the railroad above and regular pedestrian use, they can get pretty gross,” said downtown Clean Team Director, Karen Fritz. “I can’t imagine what state they would be in if there wasn’t a Clean Team.”

The program is an expansion of what’s already happening more regularly at the Browne Street underpass, where the sidewalks are frequently blocked by people camping out.

The next cleaning is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on March 24.

