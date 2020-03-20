Spokane Civic Theatre to stream performances on Facebook

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grab your popcorn and settle in because the Spokane Civic Theatre will begin streaming taped performances on its Facebook page.

The series begins Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with their 2018-2019 season production of “Mary Poppins.”

In a Facebook event, organizers said they will continue to stream other productions in coming days, so theater-lovers should keep an eye out for the next announcement.

The performances will not be available for viewing after the stream has ended.

Learn more here.

RELATED: 100 things to do with your kids during coronavirus closures

RELATED: 4 News Now staff book recommendations to get you through coronavirus social distancing

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.