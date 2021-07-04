Spokane city pools back open Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane’s six aquatic centers are back open for free swimming on Monday.

This comes as the Inland Northwest heads into yet another warm week, though not nearly as hot as last week’s historic heatwave.

The A.M. Cannon, Comstock, Hillyard, Liberty, Shadle and Witter centers reopen Monday morning for adults, and in the afternoon for kids and families.

Free open swimming is scheduled to start Monday, July 5, 2021 at the City of Spokane’s six aquatic centers! More info: https://t.co/1FJ015f0LH#Spokane #SpokanePark #Pools pic.twitter.com/GCSq2vU5N1 — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) June 25, 2021

Monday through Friday, adult pre-season lap swimming will be available at the Witter aquatic center from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Open swim runs Monday through Saturday, with afternoon times from 1–4:30 p.m., and evening times from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

COVID restrictions have been lifted at the aquatic centers and reservations are not required. You will still need a SplashPass to access the pools. If you had a 2019 SplashPass you do not need to register for a 2021 pass.

For more information, visit the City of Spokane website.

