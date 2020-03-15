Spokane city officials team up with other leaders to fight the spread of COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Spokane Regional Health District announced it’s first positive cases in Spokane County, city of Spokane leaders have been meeting to try and come up with a plan to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Dr. Bob Lutz with the Spokane Regional Health District announced three people in Spokane County tested positive for the virus.

One person is a woman in her 40s with underlying health issues. She is showing symptoms, but is feeling “OK.”

A second person is a man in his 50s and the third person has not been identified or contacted, but will be soon. No other information was provided. All three patients were not sick enough to require hospitalization.

“The earlier and more prepared we are, the better we will be to deal with the issues,” Lutz said.

That preparation starts with people like the mayor of Spokane and city council president. Both Nadine Woodward and Breean Beggs feel like Spokane is ready to deal with COVID-19.

“One thing we want people to know is the city is prepared to do what we have to do,” Woodward said.

“Here in Spokane, we had earlier warning than some places. We can take these measures, they seem drastic to everyday living, but they’re actually going to save us,” Beggs said.

Those “drastic” measures Beggs mentioned includes closing down schools and canceling events.

Still, the city hasn’t declared a state of emergency. A declaration of emergency gives the city additional resources in situations like the coronavirus pandemic.

Woodward said the city is “thinking about” declaring an emergency.

“We’re working with our other mayors and with the county so we can do something collaboratively. We want to be unified in how we respond to coronavirus and we want to be collaborative in the way we get a message out about that too,” she said.

The group is figuring out what to do to help relieve issues with local businesses, schools closing and childcare issues.

Beggs said the council will be ready Monday to consider a declaration if necessary.

Both Woodward and Beggs said there’s a meeting on Monday between all the mayors in the county and other county leaders. They’re part of a team called the Emergency Coordination Center, which is designed to respond to major health concerns.

