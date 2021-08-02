Spokane City Hall reopens to the public Monday

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday.

This marks the end of a closure that began in March 2020.

In-person services include My Spokane 311, community court, licensing, taxes, and almost all other services, but the Spokane City Council will still hold its meetings virtually. Visitors will be required to mask up if they are not vaccinated.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide in person services again at City Hall and our other public facing facilities,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “We are committed to delivering the services that our citizens rely on every day.”

