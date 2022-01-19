Spokane city crews already repaired more than 100 potholes this year

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’re only a few weeks into the new year which means pothole season is in full swing.

The recent weather is prime for creating potholes. The combination of having lots of snow and freezing and re-thawing (on repeat) causes them.

The City of Spokane said as of Jan. 18, crews had already repaired 157 potholes since the start of the year. In 2020, crews repaired 5,842 potholes. In 2021 they repaired 3,411.

There are pothole trucks covering both the north and south sides of the city during the day. They respond to reports made by street crews and people who report them.

The key to repairing them is to be able to heat the materials to provide a better repair. The trucks and trailers can do that.

You can report potholes to the city by calling 311 or using the MySpokane app. In the app, you can report where the pothole is, how bad it is and even send in a photo.

The City of Spokane also has a “Pothole Tracker” on its website that updates when crews make a repair.

