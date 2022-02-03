Spokane City Councilwoman to speak at Inslee press conference Thursday

OLYMPIA, Wash.– A Spokane City Councilmember will join Gov. Jay Inslee at an upcoming press conference.

Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson is set to speak with the governor at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wilkerson represents Spokane’s District 2. She is the second African American woman to serve as Council Member in Spokane’s history.

Other leaders from around the state who are scheduled to join Gov. Inslee Thursday are Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez.

