Spokane City Council will vote next month on whether or not to add fluoride to city’s water

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — The topic has been a battle for decades in Spokane and shot down by voters several times. In two weeks, Spokane City Council will vote whether or not to put fluoride in the city’s water.

On Thursday night, health experts, those against adding fluoride and community members spoke about the issue. According to Smile Spokane, Spokane is the largest city in Washington without fluoridated water. It does have a little, but only naturally.

“I really think that we should add more to the water just to bump it up to what the state and federal government say is the ideal amount,” said Breean Beggs, Spokane City Council President.

Cheney and Fairchild Air Force Base are the only areas in the county that add fluoride.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services recommends .7 milligrams per liter. Currently, Spokane is between .1 and .5. Health experts say adding low levels to the water will decrease tooth decay by 25% in children and adults.

“It’s is a good thing and we know that how it impacts young people, especially people with equity issues,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, medical officer at Spokane Regional Health. “Again, I think it has significant benefits.”

Jeff Irish, the chairman of Safe Water Spokane, disagrees.

“The science throughout in the last ’19-2020, there’s many studies that have looked at the brain damage to the effects on children,” he said.

One of the studies he’s referring to claims a small increase in fluoride lowers IQ in children. The study has been disputed by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Irish also says families who don’t make a lot would be hurt most.

“The lower income, it’s going to impact them if they decide that they want to have fluoride-free,” he said. “It’s going to cost them. Not all filtration take out fluoride.”

Adding fluoride would cost around $4 million. Beggs said Arcora, a dental health foundation, offered to provide and raise the money for the city.

“We have to get a detailed engineering study,” Beggs said. “We have a preliminary one that says how it would work in Spokane, but we need a detailed one and then we would finish that and then start putting in place.”

It would cost $600,000 a year to maintain, Beggs said.

“It would cost two or three dollars per person in the city per year to have fluoride but the benefits would far exceed that,” Beggs said.

If the council votes to put fluoride in the water, Beggs said there’s an option for people who don’t want it. He said places will be set up around the city where people can get water without fluoride in it.

The matter is up for a vote on Sept. 14.

