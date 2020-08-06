Spokane City Council welcomes new Manager of Equity, Alex Gibilisco

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council has announced a new Manager of Equity and Inclusion Initiatives, Alex Gibilisco.

Gibilisco’s role sees him joining the Council’s policy and budget staff, where he will propose and implement legislation regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Alex rose to the top of an applicant pool of over 70 people from across the nation and I am excited to add to City of Spokane’s capacity to serve as a leader in realizing equity and inclusion in all aspects of city government and our community,” said Council President Breean Beggs.

According to the City, Gibilisco has eight years working in diverse communities. Gibilisco previously served as a Program Development Specialist for the City of Tacoma’s Community Services Department.

He has a degree in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Nebraska.

“I look forward to the partnership with the community to learn, understand and address many equity issues faced in our communities,” said Gibilisco. “Equity should always be important and I am glad to see there is energy in the community to work on it.”

