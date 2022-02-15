Spokane City Council votes to move forward with special election for EMS levy

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’re one step closer to voting for the renewal of an emergency medical services levy in Spokane this spring.

Spokane City Council 7-0 at its meeting Monday to move forward with a special election for the levy. The resolution said it will send a request to the auditor’s office with hopes the special election will take place on April 26.

Right now, levy funds for the city’s emergency medical services are on track to run out at the end of the year. That’s why the Spokane Fire Department is asking for those tax dollars to be renewed.

In a previous interview with 4 News Now, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said those funds support basic and advanced life support EMS. Without the funds, he said they would lose 10 fire/EMS companies. He says they’ll also have to get rid of some of their own fire and EMS staff.

The levy currently costs and could continue to cost you $0.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. If your home is worth $300,000 you’ll pay $150 dollars per year. The department would generate about $13.1 million annually. Without it, there could be problems for the city.

The levy renewal goes before voters every six years.

At the Spokane City Council meeting, council member Michael Cathcart said the Spokane Fire EMS levy is really important and it needs to get renewed. He said a plan on messaging should assure the public that they’re going to get a handle on overtime.

