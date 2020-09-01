Spokane City Council unanimously approves round two of CARES Act funding, $1.1M going to local organizations

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council unanimously approved a second round of CARES Act funding to support local organizations.

This second round totals up to $1.1 million in grants, which will be divvied up among fifteen agencies.

“With the funds provided by Congress and Governor Inslee, we’re able to allocate additional relief to our community in need of direct financial assistance,” said City Council President Breean Beggs. “I am particularly pleased that we can focus the majority of these awards on helping children and youth navigate the lack of in-person school days.”

The City Council previously approved $2.9 million in mid-August—that money went to Catholic Charities, Spokane Workforce Council, Family Promise of Spokane, Geocko Inc. dba LiveStories, the Spokane Arts Commission and Community Minded Enterprises.

RELATED: City Council approves $2.9M in CARES Act funding for local agencies

RELATED: Spokane nonprofit anticipates housing crisis to worsen

The breakdown of funds is as follows:

Mid City Concerns Inc., DBA Meals on Wheels, $50,000.00

West Central Community Center, $37,463.00

Southwest Community Center, $30,040.23

Martin Luther King Jr. Outreach Center, $59,000.00

Women Helping Women Fund, $53,000.00

Northeast Youth Center, $63,418.92

Spokane Public Schools, $155,427.60

YMCA of the Inland Northwest, $133,779.00

Volunteers of American Eastern WA & N. Idaho, $104,942.00

If You Could Save Just One, $22,054.00

Catholic Charities, $38,317.96

Feast Collective, $48,781.00

Spokane Independent Metro Business Alliance, $300,000.00

Wishing Star Foundation, $25,000.00

Lutheran Community Services Northwest, $6,800.00

“The organizations selected provided compelling proposals,” says City councilmember Karen Stratton. “It is gratifying to know that the City will provide funding to organizations who continue to be good stewards and serve our community members and businesses who are in need during this pandemic.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.