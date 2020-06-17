Spokane City Council to discuss several police reform measures

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.–It’s easy to see the new Police Guild contract as the first step forward for local police reform.

The Spokane NAACP chapter believes the current proposal is not giving the ombudsman enough power and is lacking overall police oversight.

The current proposal gives the ombudsman more access to resources to investigate complaints against the police department. But, it still gives him no actual power to discipline officers.

“The ombudsman is not there to discipline officers; that is for the police chief to do,” Council President Breean Beggs said.

Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson doesn’t agree with that approach.

“If anybody should have the last word in holding police accountable, it probably should not be the police,” Robinson said.

The City Council just delayed that vote another two weeks to June 29, but in the meantime, Beggs says police reform can still happen outside of those negotiations.

He’s proposing a ban on neck restraints as well as limiting when K-9 can bite a suspect.

“Almost all of the reforms we want can be done without negotiating and regardless of the contract,” Beggs said.

Beggs says use of force policies can be decided by the council and mayor’s office. All it takes is four council members voting yes and Mayor Nadine Woodward’s signature, or without her signature and five members voting yes.

“We can say no rubber bullets against crowds that are peaceful, and we can say no dog bites unless it’s a case of life or death,” Beggs said.

Beggs is also pushing for more social workers to be added to police staff.

That lines up with what the NAACP is pushing for; not defunding the police, but “demilitarizing them.”

“Handle the law when they have to handle it, but we also need to help them come into a space deescalated not pre-escelated,” Robinson said.

RELATED: Spokane’s Police Guild contract up in the air, under intense scrutiny

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.