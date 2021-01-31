Spokane City Council to consider list of goals for ‘First 100 Days’ of 2021

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will consider a resolution Monday adopting a list of goals for the first 100 days of 2021.

The ‘First 100 Days’ resolution was organized by council committee, and includes infrastructure projects, homeless services, tenant legal services, sustainability and tree-planting plans, public safety initiatives, COVID vaccination plans and a civil rights position within the city.

Other notable items include approving a Police Guild contract that complies with civilian oversight provisions in the City Charter. The council previously shot down a $6.2 million contract in June, which had been unveiled by the City just days after the George Floyd protests in Spokane.

The City Council will consider the resolution during Monday’s meeting. You can find the full list of items on the City Council agenda (navigate to page 144).

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.