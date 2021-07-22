Spokane City Council seeks public input on American Rescue Plan funds

by Matthew Kincanon

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is inviting members of the community to give input on what the city should do with American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help the city’s economic recovery plan.

“Community conversation is the first step in our public engagement process, and ThoughtExchange is the perfect tool to start this very important conversation,” said Councilwoman Lori Kinnear, chair of the council’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee. “We want to hear from our community on the best ways to allocate ARP funds and by utilizing this online tool, we capture thoughts, sentiments, and ideas to help shape our funding decisions.”

ThoughtExchange is an online tool where an open-ended question is asked, and participants can confidentially share their answers and rate each other’s responses. The city council will use it to survey and collect feedback, in hopes of receiving diverse responses and broad perspectives that can help inform their decision-making.

The City of Spokane is set to receive over $80 million to spearhead emergency economic relief for businesses, residents and communities that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

If you’re interested in participating in the first ARP exchange, you can do that here.

RELATED: Spokane City Council approves ordinance funding 2 American Rescue Plan project employees

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.