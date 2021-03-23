Spokane City Council resolution creates tribal liaison position

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — A resolution passed by Spokane City Council on Monday night hopes to strengthen the relationship between the City and surrounding tribes.

In 1881, a reservation was created for the Spokanes. This came after White settlers founded the City of Spokane Falls and settled on the river. The resolution recognizes the unceded territory of the Spokane people.

“This is where people came from. We did not come from another nation,” said Rodney Cawston, Chairman of the Colville Confederated Tribes. “We didn’t immigrate here from anywhere else; This is where our people have always been.”

The City is also recognizing that the City of Spokane sits on tribal land through a land acknowledgement. It was approved by the Spokane Tribal Council.

“This land is still very important and sacred to us as well,” Cawston said. “We have a lot of knowledge. Our connectedness to the land.”

With the resolution, a tribal liaison will be appointed to lead government efforts and consults with tribal councils. The position is intended to mend relationships from injustices, some of it stemming from the impact of colonization.

“It does create future opportunities for us to work together,” Cawston said. “So that’s another good reason to have a liaison, so we can learn of each other’s perspectives, resources or challenges and if there’s things that we can do to help each other out.”

Some councilmembers said this has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been close a lot of times, but it’s usually been through events, pow wows, dedications — that kind of thing,” said Karen Stratton, a Spokane City Councilmember.

The tribal liaison would be appointed by the mayor. Details on the position will be ironed out in the 2022 budget process. Regular meetings between surrounding tribes and the City was also recommended in the resolution.

READ: DOH call center helps get people signed up for vaccine appointments

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.