Spokane City Council President announces cancer diagnosis, leave to finish treatment

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, announced his cancer diagnosis at Monday’s meeting.

Beggs said he will be taking a leave of absence to complete chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

He was diagnosed with cancer in June and shortly after had a tumor removed from his tonsil.

“This treatment is fatiguing, but it will be worth it to get back to my life and the people I love,” Beggs said in a statement on Facebook.

Councilwoman Candace Mumm will be the City Council President Pro-tem until Beggs returns.

“She and our dedicated staff will keep me informed and I will continue to focus on my highest priorities for the City,” Beggs said. “I appreciate your thoughts and support during this time and know that I am surrounded with amazing family and friends.”

Beggs’ leave will contimnue through August and September.

Tonight, City Council President Breean Beggs announced his fight against cancer. We support you and we're proud of your courage. You inspire all of us! pic.twitter.com/5L3S9v01KZ — Spokane City Council (@Spokane_Council) July 27, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.