Spokane City Council president releases statement about Dr. Lutz’s ‘unexpected’ departure

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs responded to news of Dr. Bob Lutz’s departure, calling it “unexpected.”

According to Beggs, in order for Lutz to be terminated, the Spokane Regional Health District Board would have to vote during a scheduled meeting that would also be open to the public.

“I look forward to the required public board meeting when I can address the merits of the situation as I see it from my perspective and on behalf of the City of Spokane which I represent on the Health Board,” said Beggs.

Beggs also called on the Health District to give a prompt answer as to how Dr. Lutz’s position will be filled.

Administrative Officer Amelia Clark said Lutz is no longer serving as Spokane County’s health officer on Friday, but would not clarify whether he was terminated or resigned on his own. The health district said the decision to ask for Lutz’s resignation came because of his “performance in his role as the health officer,” though they declined to offer specifics, citing is a “personel” matter.

“I have greatly appreciated the leadership and the work of the entire staff of the Health District, including Dr. Lutz, in supporting Spokane through this pandemic,” said Beggs. “We would be in a much worse situation without their work, and I understand the deep community concern at this turn of events.”

