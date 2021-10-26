Spokane City Council passes new sustainability plan

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane is one step closer to reducing its impact on the environment.

On Monday, Spokane City Council voted 6-1 to pass an 84-page Sustainability Action Plan. It is an update from the city’s 2009 Sustainability Action Plan.

The plan focuses on laying down the foundation of sustainability-related policies that could come up in the future. Manager of Sustainability Initiatives Kate Odegard said the main purpose of the plan is to make sure the Spokane community is working toward the same goals when it comes to the city’s environmental impact.

“This is a momentous achievement for the long-term viability of our City,” says Councilmember Lori Kinnear. “The creation of Spokane’s Sustainability Action Plan was a community and stakeholder-driven process. I am grateful for all the volunteer hours that resulted in this important roadmap for tackling climate change locally. The next step is to act boldly to achieve the recommendations of this plan. It’s going to take everyone. This plan needs to be adopted by all of us individually in order to make a difference. I look forward to doing my part to be part of the solution.”

Right now, the goal is to start transitioning the city to have more sustainable ways.

