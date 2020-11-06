Spokane City Council members who voted against Lutz’s termination speak out

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three of the four Spokane Health Board members who voted against firing Dr. Bob Lutz responded to his termination on Thursday.

In a statement, City Council President Breean Beggs said he doesn’t agree with the process taken to fire Lutz, and that he doesn’t think a “difficult relationship” between Lutz and Clark should be grounds for putting community members at risk during a health pandemic.

The statement reads in full:

“My vote tonight to keep Dr. Lutz in his position as our Health Officer was based on the answer to a simple question- what would keep Spokane safer and healthier? I have seen first-hand the hard work that both Dr. Lutz and Amelia Clark have put into the SRHD, especially since March. Dr. Lutz has been the face of public health in our community during these difficult months and I do not believe that a difficult relationship between two individuals within the SRHD should put the health of our greater community at risk. I do not agree with the process that was undertaken to terminate Dr. Lutz, and I will work hard to update our procedures to make sure that the Health Officer can always speak the medical truth to our community.”

Council member Karen Stratton also responded, saying:

“It feels like two people that were doing the best job they know how and who were both committed and compassionate about their community, yet it just didn’t work out. We owe it to our community to always put their health and well-being first, and as a Board member that is my commitment, to consider the safety of Spokane.”

During Thursday’s meeting, Stratton said she has “100 percent” faith in Amelia Clark. She also said Dr. Lutz has done a good job “outfacing to the community” during the pandemic.

Council member Betsy Wilkerson explained her vote to keep Dr. Lutz’s position was to serve as a voice for the Spokane community, one that aims to keep residents safe.

Wilkerson’s statement reads:

“Despite the internal differences, the community wants and needs to feel safe. My vote to keep Dr. Lutz was rooted in being a voice for our community to continue the uninterrupted path in keeping Spokane safe. As we approach future uncertainty of a global pandemic, I will commit to ensure that the Board has defined and transparent processes going forward.”

Board members voted 8-4 to terminate Lutz on Thursday, after hearing allegations against him, which involve insubordination, misappropriation of funds, retaliation and others.

Dr. Frank Velasquez will take over Lutz’s position until the Health Board’s next meeting on Dec. 3.

