Spokane City Council greenlights funding to get SPD PepperBall launchers

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department will get 100 PepperBall launchers and 77 ballistic shields.

That comes as the Spokane City Council voted Monday to approve the funding for it all.

In July, Washington saw a series of police reform bills went into law. That includes one that says specific military equipment cannot be used from a federal surplus program, such as .50 caliber guns and armed cars. That eliminated current shotguns and the less-lethal beanbag shotguns used in situations of de-escalation.

Tear gas, which was used during the protests, can only be used for barricades, a hostage situation, or for riots outside a correctional facility. However, before law enforcement can use it, they have to get permission from the highest jurisdiction. For local police departments, this will mean the mayor.

When the bills became law, the Spokane Police Department asked city leaders for the funds to buy more of the PepperBall launchers to comply. The department said the purchase would “make this less-lethal tool reasonably available to all officers working in a patrol capacity.”

The total cost of the 100 PepperBall launchers is $67,931.53. The Spokane City Council voted 6-1 to approve the money.

That money comes from the state. Local governments were given funds from the legislature to help them implement the new police reforms.

