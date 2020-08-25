Spokane City Council denounces ‘killology’ training

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council denounced “killology” training Monday night, meaning that no City money, staff or resources will be used in such instruction.

The vote was 6-1, with council member Michael Cathcart voting against the resolution.

“Killology” is a term coined by Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, who travels the country and speaks to law enforcement members about what he calls the “psychological study of killing.” The training, which some criticize as encouraging the militarization of police, has come under scrutiny as the country grapples with the death of Black people at the hands of police officers.

The resolution to denounce this training was brought forward by council member Kate Burke.

The City of Spokane has no role in the “killology” training, and Police Chief Craig Meidl has stated that no officers would be attending the seminar for instruction, which will be held in October at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Training Center.

Despite calls to cancel the seminar, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich continues to defend the training, even as his office works to improve racial disparity in their policing.

RELATED: Spokane Co. Sheriff defends hosting ‘Killology’ trainer, even as agency commits to improving racial disparity

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.