Spokane City Council debating use of K9 units during arrests

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The conversation continues over when police K9’s should be able to bite a suspect during arrest.

The K9 units that are on the streets with Spokane Police are trained to bite a suspect in a certain way to do as little damage as possible.

One City Council member expressed that it could be detrimental in disarming the officers of non lethal options like a K9.

Those options are used to keep not only the officer and the community safe, but the suspect safe as well.

Councilmember Michael Cathcart says limiting the use of K9 units would have the opporite effect. Cathcart believes disarming the police of non-lethal tools would only lead to more incidents of deadly force.

READ: Spokane City Council to discuss several police reform measures

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.