Spokane City Council considering resolution to denounce ‘killology’ training

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is considering a resolution that, if passed, would express disapproval of so-called “killology” training.

The resolution, which was put forward by Councilwoman Kate Burke, is up for a vote during Monday night’s meeting.

“Killology” is a term coined by Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, who travels the country and speaks to law enforcement members about what he calls the “psychological study of killing.” The training, which some criticize as encouraging the militarization of police, has come under scrutiny as the country grapples with the death of Black people at the hands of police officers.

Grossman is set to hold one of his seminars this October at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Training Center and, despite petitions calling for the training to be canceled, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has defended it.

Meantime, the City of Spokane said it has no role in hosting or participating in the training and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said none of the city’s police officers would attend the training in their capacity as a city employee. Instead, Meidl has publicly embraced the “guardian” approach to policing.

Should the resolution pass, the council will denounce the use of any City money, staff or other public resources used in such training or conditioning now or in the future.

The resolution can be read in full here.

RELATED: Spokane Co. Sheriff defends hosting ‘Killology’ trainer, even as agency commits to improving racial disparity